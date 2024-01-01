en English
Crime

Rising Violence in Plateau State, Nigeria: A Cry for Justice and Reparations

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:24 am EST
Plateau State, Nigeria, is currently grappling with escalating violence, which has claimed the lives of at least two individuals in Durbi village. The father and son, who were the latest victims of this brutality, were tragically killed following a Christmas Eve attack that saw over 200 people lose their lives across Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas.

Rising Tensions and Government Response

A wave of terror has swept across Plateau State, with herder-farmer clashes resulting in widespread displacement and destruction. Armed perpetrators have torched 221 houses and vehicles, and looted farm produce, leading to a climate of fear and uncertainty. In response to this escalating crisis, Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, service chiefs, and the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Betta Edu, visited the affected communities. Their presence signaled the government’s commitment to protecting the lives and properties of the locals. The Senate has also summoned the service chiefs for a briefing, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Human Rights Concerns and International Attention

With the increasing violence and human rights violations, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has appealed to the International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor, Mr. Karim A. A. Khan. SERAP’s request underscores the urgent need for accountability and reparations for those affected by the attacks. They have urged Mr. Khan to issue a statement and consider launching an investigation into these ongoing atrocities.

Leadership Decisions and the Hope for Justice

President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned the attacks and ordered a manhunt for the perpetrators. Vice President Kashim Shettima has also visited the impacted communities, promising justice for the victims. These decisive actions by top leadership reflect the country’s determination to restore peace and security, and provide a glimmer of hope for the distressed communities in Plateau State.

Crime Human Rights Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

