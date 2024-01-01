Rising Violence in Cross River State, Nigeria: Multiple Passengers Abducted

Gunmen have carried out a chilling abduction of multiple passengers at Nde 3 Corners Akparabong Junction, in the Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State, Nigeria. The passengers, en route to New Year’s celebrations, were ambushed during their journey on a Sunday afternoon. In the ensuing chaos, three individuals were injured and an unspecified number of passengers were whisked away by the assailants.

Police Confirmation and Resident Testimony

The Cross River State Police Command, represented by spokesperson SP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident, though without divulging further details. Ugbo did assure that measures are currently underway to ensure the safe release of the abducted passengers and prevent future occurrences of such attacks in the area.

A resident of the community, Mr. James Ese, corroborated the incident, disclosing that the injured passengers were transported to a hospital for medical treatment. Ese painted a grim picture of the escalating violence at Akparabong Junction, describing the recent surge of attacks as a nightmare for motorists and commuters.

Pattern of Violence and Calls for Action

This incident marks the fourth such attack within a month in the same area, fueling fears and insecurity among residents. Ese attributed the frequent attacks to herdsmen operating from nearby forests and a trailer park in the village. His account resonates deeply with the plight of the community, which has seen over four deaths, including that of an infant, in the past week alone.

Among the victims of this wave of violence was Reverend Joel Okey, a revered pastor who was abducted on December 29, 2023, with his kidnappers demanding a ransom. The community is now urging security agencies to intensify their efforts to quell the violence and restore peace and safety.