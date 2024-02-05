Rising Violence against Women in Somalia Sparks National Outrage

In the Lower Shabelle region of Somalia, a chilling incident unfolded as police arrested a man allegedly attempting to set his family ablaze. Caught with a can of petrol and a matchbox near his residence in the Afgooye district, the suspect's intentions were all too clear. This event is not an isolated case, but part of a harrowing trend erupting across the nation, where violence against women has hit a nerve-rattling high.

Over the past few weeks, Somalia has been shaken by a series of violent acts against women. Three recent spousal killings have occurred in Qooryooley, Lower Shabelle, and Mogadishu, each igniting shockwaves of alarm. Moreover, in the Dharkenley district, a man reportedly set his wife on fire over suspicions of infidelity, further exacerbating the horror.

Outrage and Calls for Action

These acts of brutality have not gone unnoticed. Members of Parliament have vociferously denounced the violence, demanding an immediate halt to the killings. Their outcry is echoed by advocates and activists nationwide, who are rallying for more robust measures to combat gender-based violence. The demand is crystal clear: better support for victims and justice for the perpetrators.

Responding to the national outrage, the Somali police force and other authorities are bolstering their efforts to safeguard women and children from domestic violence and brutality.