Crime

Rising Tide of Cyber Threats: Dealing with Data Breaches and Identity Theft

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
An escalating wave of cyber threats has reached a daunting crest with a recent data breach at a company that handles personally identifiable information (PII). The consequences of this violation are alarming, ranging from financial losses to irreparable damage to victims’ reputations and credit scores.

A Wave of Identity Theft

This form of identity theft can have far-reaching effects, creating roadblocks in job opportunities and access to credit. The recovery from such a breach can often span years, with the victims grappling with the fallout of their compromised identities. Experts have suggested several preventive measures to mitigate the risks of identity theft. Above all, regular checks of credit reports with the major credit bureaus and vigilance about billing cycles are of paramount importance.

Preventive Measures and Resources

Following up on missing bills, utilizing resources such as identity theft kits found on many state attorney general websites, and employing tools like the Identity Theft Affidavit are key steps towards preventing identity theft. The Identity Theft Affidavit, in particular, is an invaluable tool for filing a claim of identity theft with businesses, especially when new accounts are fraudulently opened.

Response to Tax-Related Identity Theft

In cases of tax-related identity theft, victims are advised to continue paying and filing taxes as usual, even resorting to paper returns if necessary. This advice underscores the severity and broad impact of such breaches, where even the most routine tasks must be adapted to navigate the complexities of a compromised identity.

Crime Education Security
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

