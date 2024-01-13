Rising Lawlessness in Brooklyn Following Arrival of Migrants

The tranquility of communities surrounding Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn has been disrupted by a surge in lawlessness following the arrival of 2,000 migrants. A historic airfield site, now federal parkland, has been transformed into a hotbed of frequent brawls, potential street prostitution, scams, and rampant marijuana use, despite smoking being explicitly prohibited in the area.

Increased Lawlessness

Residents have reported multiple incidents of shoplifting, panhandling, and elaborate scams involving individuals feigning vehicular accidents to wring money out of unsuspecting drivers. The spike in crime has been attributed to the newcomers, part of a larger group of 164,000 illegal border crossers who have been dispersed across New York since August 2022.

Strain on Local Businesses

Local businesses such as Target and Primark, located in Kings Plaza, have reported a significant increase in shoplifting incidents. Disturbingly, these often involve entire families, including children. Despite the clear violation of law, some security personnel, empathetic to the migrants’ circumstances, have been known to turn a blind eye to these thefts.

Cost of Support

Despite the state of New York shelling out $1.7 million monthly to operate the tent shelter and the city spending an additional $625,000 on busing migrant students to school, the shoplifting persists. This ongoing issue has stirred tension within the community and raised questions about the efficacy of these expenditures.

Frustration and Calls for Action

An NYPD veteran with 20 years of service expressed his frustration over the escalating crime rate, while at least five migrants have been arrested at the site for various offenses. The deteriorating situation has prompted calls for more robust border control to stem the rising migration crisis and the ensuing strain on local communities.