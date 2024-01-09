en English
Crime

Rising Insecurity in Kogi State: Assembly Confirms Abductions, Calls for Action

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:51 am EST
Rising Insecurity in Kogi State: Assembly Confirms Abductions, Calls for Action

The Kogi State House of Assembly has voiced urgent concern over the escalating incidents of kidnapping and armed robbery in Yagba East Local Government Area. Six individuals have been confirmed abducted, with local businesses and the community living in fear due to the rampant violence and victimization. In the light of these events, lawmakers have called for immediate and decisive action.

Emmanuel Obaro’s Plea for Action

Emmanuel Obaro, the representative for Yagba East, moved a motion of urgent public importance. He highlighted the urgent need to address the pervasive insecurity in the state, urging the government to implement measures to curb the criminal activities. His colleagues, Hon Idowu Ibikunle, and Major Enefola echoed his sentiments, emphasizing the necessity for enhanced surveillance and collaboration between the military, local hunters, and vigilantes to combat this menace.

Call for Enhanced Security Measures

The Assembly members urged the state government to conduct thorough investigations to identify the culprits and their modus operandi. They also called for the implementation of improved security measures, including 24-hour surveillance and increased involvement of the military, local hunters, and vigilantes, particularly on the Isanlu to Egbe road.

Addressing the State’s Insecurity

The Speaker of the House, Aliyu Umar, acknowledged the state government’s prior accomplishments in improving security. He further tasked the House Committee on Security to collaborate with the newly appointed caretaker chairmen to devise effective strategies to combat the prevalent insecurities across the state. As part of their responsibilities, the committee is expected to work on a strategy to tackle the state’s current insecurities.

In addition to the security concerns, the assembly also passed new bills through the first reading and expressed condolences to the people of Ondo State for the loss of their former Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Crime Nigeria Security
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

