Rising Gun Violence in Montgomery: A Community Responds

Montgomery, Alabama, a city plagued by an alarming increase in gun violence, reported over 70 homicides in the last year, a grim tally that has left community members and organizations grappling with its aftermath. Tony Garrett, a representative of CrimeStoppers, an organization at the forefront of this battle, has been vocal about the devastating impact of these violent incidences on families and the broader community.

Community Vigilance

Garrett’s messages have consistently revolved around the importance of communal vigilance. He has stressed the need for citizens to check on vulnerable elderly residents, a demographic often overlooked in the face of rising crime rates. The call to action extends to parents as well, with Garrett urging them to engage in open conversations with their children about making responsible choices and embodying the attributes of a good citizen.

Collective Action

Community advocate Roosevelt Williams, also known as YunRo, echoed Garrett’s sentiments, advocating for collective action to combat the escalating violence. YunRo’s discourse has been focused on the need for direct community involvement as a proactive measure against crime, emphasizing that the responsibility of ensuring safety doesn’t rest solely with law enforcement.

Preventive Measures

CrimeStoppers’ efforts to curb the violence extend beyond dialogue. The organization is actively working with schools and community groups in a preventive capacity, a strategy that has so far proven fruitful. With their expansive service stretching across 33 counties, CrimeStoppers has successfully handled over 1,000 tips this year. Their initiatives include gun buyback programs and rewards for tips on guns found in schools, both of which have seen positive outcomes. To facilitate anonymous crime reporting, CrimeStoppers has established the P3 Tips mobile app and a hotline at 215-STOP.