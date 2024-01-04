en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Rising Gun Violence in Montgomery: A Community Responds

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:43 pm EST
Rising Gun Violence in Montgomery: A Community Responds

Montgomery, Alabama, a city plagued by an alarming increase in gun violence, reported over 70 homicides in the last year, a grim tally that has left community members and organizations grappling with its aftermath. Tony Garrett, a representative of CrimeStoppers, an organization at the forefront of this battle, has been vocal about the devastating impact of these violent incidences on families and the broader community.

Community Vigilance

Garrett’s messages have consistently revolved around the importance of communal vigilance. He has stressed the need for citizens to check on vulnerable elderly residents, a demographic often overlooked in the face of rising crime rates. The call to action extends to parents as well, with Garrett urging them to engage in open conversations with their children about making responsible choices and embodying the attributes of a good citizen.

Collective Action

Community advocate Roosevelt Williams, also known as YunRo, echoed Garrett’s sentiments, advocating for collective action to combat the escalating violence. YunRo’s discourse has been focused on the need for direct community involvement as a proactive measure against crime, emphasizing that the responsibility of ensuring safety doesn’t rest solely with law enforcement.

Preventive Measures

CrimeStoppers’ efforts to curb the violence extend beyond dialogue. The organization is actively working with schools and community groups in a preventive capacity, a strategy that has so far proven fruitful. With their expansive service stretching across 33 counties, CrimeStoppers has successfully handled over 1,000 tips this year. Their initiatives include gun buyback programs and rewards for tips on guns found in schools, both of which have seen positive outcomes. To facilitate anonymous crime reporting, CrimeStoppers has established the P3 Tips mobile app and a hotline at 215-STOP.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
14 seconds ago
Adams County Burglary Suspect Linked to Fire that Killed Two Dogs
In an unfortunate incident in Adams County, a burglary suspect has been linked to a fire that led to the tragic death of two dogs. The event transpired in the early hours of a Wednesday morning, approximately around 2 a.m., at a residence located on the 2600 block of W. 80th Avenue. The Adams County
Adams County Burglary Suspect Linked to Fire that Killed Two Dogs
Firefighter's Dangerous Chase After Stolen Truck Lands Him in Hot Water
2 mins ago
Firefighter's Dangerous Chase After Stolen Truck Lands Him in Hot Water
Terrorist Attack in Iran: A Nation Mourns and Seeks Justice
2 mins ago
Terrorist Attack in Iran: A Nation Mourns and Seeks Justice
Woman Brutally Attacked by Dog in Building: Owner Faces Charges
49 seconds ago
Woman Brutally Attacked by Dog in Building: Owner Faces Charges
Chicago Man Falls into Diabetic Coma After Using Counterfeit Weight Loss Drug
1 min ago
Chicago Man Falls into Diabetic Coma After Using Counterfeit Weight Loss Drug
The 'Drone Decoy' Scam: A Wave of Deceptive Burglaries Sweeping Across Texas
2 mins ago
The 'Drone Decoy' Scam: A Wave of Deceptive Burglaries Sweeping Across Texas
Latest Headlines
World News
Oregon's Wildfire Protection Funding: A Tale of Two Proposals
47 seconds
Oregon's Wildfire Protection Funding: A Tale of Two Proposals
Warts: Understanding the Types, Prevention, and Treatment Options
1 min
Warts: Understanding the Types, Prevention, and Treatment Options
Chicago Man Falls into Diabetic Coma After Using Counterfeit Weight Loss Drug
1 min
Chicago Man Falls into Diabetic Coma After Using Counterfeit Weight Loss Drug
Assassination of Hamas Commander in Beirut Highlights Shifting Middle Eastern Dynamics
2 mins
Assassination of Hamas Commander in Beirut Highlights Shifting Middle Eastern Dynamics
Man's Severed Limb Successfully Reattached in a Rare and Complex Surgery in Pune
2 mins
Man's Severed Limb Successfully Reattached in a Rare and Complex Surgery in Pune
Ottawa Residents Skate on Thin Ice: A Deep Dive into Winter Safety
2 mins
Ottawa Residents Skate on Thin Ice: A Deep Dive into Winter Safety
Imitation Crab: A Deep Dive into its Creation, Taste and Health Implications
2 mins
Imitation Crab: A Deep Dive into its Creation, Taste and Health Implications
Iowa's Recount Laws in Spotlight: Secretary of State Advocates for Reform Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Iowa's Recount Laws in Spotlight: Secretary of State Advocates for Reform Ahead of 2024 Elections
Beloved Educator Ron Rutz Battles Stroke, Community Rallies to Aid Recovery
2 mins
Beloved Educator Ron Rutz Battles Stroke, Community Rallies to Aid Recovery
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app