en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Rising Elk Poaching in Tennessee: A Call to Arms for Public Vigilance

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:57 pm EST
Rising Elk Poaching in Tennessee: A Call to Arms for Public Vigilance

The illicit hunting of elk in East Tennessee has been a persistent issue since their reintroduction into the wild in the year 2000. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), tasked with the protection of these majestic creatures, has reported a disquieting total of 16 instances of poaching over the span of two decades. Disturbingly, four of these cases have occurred in the fall and winter leading up to 2023, marking an alarming uptick in this illegal activity.

The Struggle Against Poaching

In their fight against the unauthorized hunting of elk, the TWRA has found itself heavily reliant on the public’s assistance. Despite their best efforts, only six cases have been brought to a resolution. This sobering statistic underscores the importance of public vigilance and participation in combating this wildlife crime. In an effort to incentivize the public’s engagement, the TWRA offers financial rewards to those who supply information that leads to the apprehension of the perpetrators.

Recent Instances of Poaching

In October 2023, a bull elk fell victim to an illegal hunter’s crossbow in Anderson County. The TWRA promptly responded by offering a reward for anyone with information that could lead to the culprit’s capture. Merely two months later, in late December, an elk calf was found poached in Claiborne County, prompting a similar call for public tips and the offering of a reward. The same area witnessed an additional two elk being illegally hunted in November, leading to the identification and charging of Preston W. Douglas for multiple offenses related to illegal elk hunting.

Legal Consequences and Hunting Regulations

Poaching of elk in Tennessee is classified as a Class A misdemeanor, carrying a punishment of up to a year in prison and a fine that can go up to $2,500. Furthermore, restitution for the animals is also demanded. For hunters who wish to legally pursue elk, they must obtain an elk quota permit and abide by the designated short hunting season. In 2023, this period was from late September to mid-October.

0
Crime United States Wildlife
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
16 seconds ago
Jeffrey Epstein Document Release Begins: Anticipation and Concerns
Anticipation hangs heavy as a series of document releases related to Jeffrey Epstein are set to begin today. Expected to contain details about Epstein’s relationships and interactions with high-profile individuals, these documents are a part of an ongoing legal process resulting from various lawsuits filed against Epstein’s estate and associates. Legal Battles and Privacy Concerns
Jeffrey Epstein Document Release Begins: Anticipation and Concerns
Kentucky Man Arrested After Series of Criminal Acts
2 mins ago
Kentucky Man Arrested After Series of Criminal Acts
39-Year-Old Woman Brutally Murdered in Secunda, Mpumalanga: Police Seek Public Assistance
2 mins ago
39-Year-Old Woman Brutally Murdered in Secunda, Mpumalanga: Police Seek Public Assistance
25-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times in Atlanta: A Reflection of the City's Gun Violence Problem
27 seconds ago
25-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times in Atlanta: A Reflection of the City's Gun Violence Problem
Multiple DUI Charges for Blackberry Township Resident Following Crash
1 min ago
Multiple DUI Charges for Blackberry Township Resident Following Crash
Kentucky Man Offers Children $100 to Hide Him from Police
2 mins ago
Kentucky Man Offers Children $100 to Hide Him from Police
Latest Headlines
World News
Embracing the Healing Power of Creativity: Arts for Health in Norfolk and Suffolk
29 seconds
Embracing the Healing Power of Creativity: Arts for Health in Norfolk and Suffolk
Bahamian Political Storm: Accusations Fly Over Delay in Freedom of Information Act
1 min
Bahamian Political Storm: Accusations Fly Over Delay in Freedom of Information Act
Arlington County Board Unveils 2050 Visioning Initiative
2 mins
Arlington County Board Unveils 2050 Visioning Initiative
Chronic Pain: A Lingering Affliction for Traumatic Brain Injury Patients
2 mins
Chronic Pain: A Lingering Affliction for Traumatic Brain Injury Patients
Fire Engulfs Miami Dolphins' Star Tyreek Hill's Luxury Home
2 mins
Fire Engulfs Miami Dolphins' Star Tyreek Hill's Luxury Home
Motorsports Spectacular Returns to Victoria: A Weekend of High-Octane Thrills
3 mins
Motorsports Spectacular Returns to Victoria: A Weekend of High-Octane Thrills
PEMF Stimulation Shows Promise for Patients at Risk of Pseudoarthrosis: A Study Insight
3 mins
PEMF Stimulation Shows Promise for Patients at Risk of Pseudoarthrosis: A Study Insight
Broomfield City Council to Tackle Storage Farms Expansion, Salary Hike, and Tech Firm's Growth
3 mins
Broomfield City Council to Tackle Storage Farms Expansion, Salary Hike, and Tech Firm's Growth
Broomfield City Council to Discuss Storage Expansion and Attorney's Salary Increase
3 mins
Broomfield City Council to Discuss Storage Expansion and Attorney's Salary Increase
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
44 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
46 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
1 hour
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
1 hour
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
4 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app