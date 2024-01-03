en English
Crime

Rising Crime Rates in Cork City Demand Urgent Attention

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Rising Crime Rates in Cork City Demand Urgent Attention

Recent statistics paint a grim picture of Cork City’s safety, as it witnesses a significant rise in various crime rates. The latest figures depict an unsettling trend, with notable increases in burglaries, sexual offences, robbery, extortion, and drug-influenced driving offences.

Surge in Crime Rates

In the third quarter of 2023, burglaries in the Cork City Garda Division soared by 37.88%, from 66 incidents in the same period in 2022 to 91. Sexual offences also saw a rise, moving up from 50 to 60 cases. But the most staggering increase was seen in robbery, extortion, and hijacking offences, which jumped by 55.56%. The number of individuals charged with driving under the influence of drugs didn’t lag behind, doubling to 14.

Response from Local Leaders

Joe Lynch, a local election candidate for Sinn Féin, has used these figures to underscore the dire need for more Garda resources in Cork. In his critique, Lynch pointed out the minimal increase in Garda numbers and the insufficient operating hours of the Ballincollig Garda station, which remains open for only 15 hours a week and is closed on Fridays and Saturdays. He has urged the government to provide the necessary resources for Gardaí to tackle this surge in crime.

Cork City Council Steps In

In response to this growing concern, Sinn Féin’s motion on the Cork City Council, demanding a fairer allocation of Gardaí and addressing the inadequate Garda station hours in Ballincollig, was recently passed. This move is expected to strengthen the city’s fight against the escalating crime rates.

Other Crime Trends

While Cork struggles with its crime rates, other regions are not far behind. In Kerry, for instance, there has been a surge in money laundering cases involving young people, leading to an awareness campaign by Gardaí in schools and colleges. In the first half of 2023 alone, €17.5m was laundered, up from €12m in the same period in 2022 and from €5m in the first six months of 2021.

Crime Ireland Law
