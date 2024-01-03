en English
Crime

Rising Crime Rates and Leadership Crisis Plague Oakland

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:28 pm EST
Rising Crime Rates and Leadership Crisis Plague Oakland

Violent crimes in Oakland, California, are spiraling out of control. A recent citywide crime report indicates a significant uptick, with robberies witnessing a steep rise of 38 percent since 2022. While this is a slight decrease from a decade ago, burglaries and motor vehicle thefts have surged alarmingly. Burglaries have increased by 23 percent and vehicle thefts have soared by 44 percent compared to 2022, marking the highest rates since 2013. The city has also seen a disturbing increase in homicides, with 126 reported in 2023, a sharp rise from 92 in 2013.

The Leadership Vacuum in Oakland’s Police Department

In the face of these rising crime rates, Oakland has found itself without a police chief for nearly a year. This situation has led retired Alameda County Judge Brenda Harbin-Forte and others to call for a declaration of a state of emergency. The city’s Mayor, Sheng Thao, had previously suggested that a state of emergency would be declared if a new chief was not appointed by the end of the year. However, she rejected three recommendations from the police commission, further delaying the appointment until at least March.

The Fallout of a Delayed Appointment

The prolonged police chief vacancy has led to criticism from community leaders like Seneca Scott, who is advocating for the mayor’s recall. Scott cites excessive spending on consultants during the drawn-out search for a new police chief as a significant concern. Amidst this leadership crisis, Oakland has been ranked 12th among U.S. cities with a high per capita crime cost of $5,710. This alarming statistic was revealed in a report utilizing FBI crime data and research from the University of Miami and the University of Colorado Denver.

A Community in Crisis

Oakland’s rising crime rates and the delay in appointing a new police chief have stirred unrest among the city’s residents. The community’s trust in its leadership has eroded, and there is a pressing need for urgent action. The city’s inability to control the crime rates and the delayed appointment of a new police chief have left its residents feeling unprotected and abandoned.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

