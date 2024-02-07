Rising Crime in Oakland: Brazen Theft at Apple Store Sparks Concern

In a daring daylight robbery, a masked thief walked into an Apple Store on Bay Street, Oakland, California, and made off with 49 iPhones from the display. Even amidst shoppers and with the entire event caught on camera, no one dared to intervene as the man filled his trousers with the devices and strolled out of the store, coolly passing a police car on his exit. The Apple Store employees, following company protocol, chose not to engage with the shoplifter to avoid any potential violence.

Rising Crime in Oakland Area

This incident is not isolated; it forms part of an escalating series of thefts targeting Apple Stores in the Oakland area. Earlier, the Berkeley store was also hit, leading to the arrest of a suspect, Dwayne Butler II, on multiple charges, including grand theft and burglary. These crimes have occurred amid California Governor Gavin Newsom's initiative to fight crime in Oakland and the East Bay by deploying an additional 120 California Highway Patrol officers. The surge in crime has severely impacted local businesses, with some shuttering their Oakland locations due to safety concerns.

The Impact on Businesses

National chains like In-N-Out and Denny's have decided to close their Oakland locations due to the rising crime rates. Target has also followed suit, closing three stores in the Bay Area in response to the surge in organized retail crime. The community fears that the Apple Store, along with other businesses, might be forced to shut down if the situation does not improve promptly.

Government's Efforts to Curb Crime

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced the deployment of 120 California Highway Patrol officers to the East Bay region to control the rising crime rates. This move comes in response to pleas for state intervention from local organizations and politicians. The Newsom administration has approved the distribution of over $267 million to combat organized retail theft. Mayor Sheng Thao has expressed gratitude for the additional law enforcement resources provided by Governor Newsom.

The surge operation aims to curb auto theft, cargo theft, retail crime, violent crime, and high-visibility traffic enforcement. Despite these measures, violent crime, robberies, and vehicle thefts have significantly increased in Oakland. The city awaits more substantial results from Governor Newsom's strategies to restore peace and safety.