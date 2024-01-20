Former Senator Shehu Sani Advocates Proactive Measures to Curb the Current Woes in Nigeria

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Nigeria is grappling with a surge in crime, prompting urgent discussions and actions from key stakeholders. Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has voiced his concern over the escalating criminal activities, advising residents to take proactive measures to safeguard their communities.

The concern is substantiated by recent events, including the capture of notorious kidnapper, Chinaza Philip-Okoye, and his gang members, intercepted by the Nigeria Police Force during a kidnapping operation.

The arrest of Chinaza Philip-Okoye, a repeat offender, underscores the tenacity of criminal elements and the challenges faced by law enforcement in curbing their activities.

The coordinated efforts of the FCT and Kaduna police officers in apprehending the suspect underline the cross-jurisdictional nature of criminal operations, necessitating collaboration among law enforcement entities across different states.

The kidnappers' modus operandi, evidenced by the interception at a filling station and the subsequent rescue of the victim, reveals the audacity and sophistication of criminal activities within the FCT.

The involvement of multiple police formations in the FCT and neighboring states signifies the widespread impact of such criminal operations, making a concerted approach to security challenges imperative.