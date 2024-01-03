Rising Copper Value Fuels Increase in Thefts Nationwide

The dark underbelly of the recycling industry reveals an alarming rise in copper thefts, a trend that seems to be growing due to the increasing value of this recyclable material. Criminals are targeting copper from varied sources, including construction sites, power lines, and even air conditioning units. This rise in copper theft not only results in significant financial losses for businesses but also poses serious risks to public safety and infrastructure.

A String of Copper Thefts Nationwide

Two men were recently arrested in Athlone Park, found in possession of stolen copper cables and housebreaking implements. The Athlone Park Community Police Sub-Forum reported a surge in copper theft incidents in their area, prompting a special operation to apprehend the culprits. The thieves were caught carrying house-breaking tools and a bag full of residential electrical cables. The APCPSF extended its gratitude to other security organizations for their assistance and urged residents to join the patrol team to make Athlone Park safer.

From Theft to Felony Charges

In a separate incident, Daniel J. Hall, 58, and Stephanie L. Keck, 44, were charged in connection with stealing copper wire from Verizon cable lines. The homeless pair, now jailed in Schuylkill County Prison, sold the stolen copper wire to junkyards in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties. They used the money from selling the wire to fund their drug and alcohol habits and pay for hotel rooms. The value of the stolen wire was reported to be over $10,000. They now face felony charges of theft, disruption of service, receiving stolen property, and criminal mischief, as well as misdemeanor drug charges.

An Off-Duty Officer’s Vigilance

An off-duty officer’s sharp observation led to the arrest of a man stealing a large amount of copper wire from a site east of Drumheller Alta. The suspect fled in a white Nissan pickup truck but was later found with a substantial quantity of copper wire, contraband cigarettes, drug paraphernalia, apparent cocaine, bear spray, and fireworks. The company that owns the compressor site incurred significant damages and losses. The 37-year-old man from Carbon Alta is now facing multiple charges and is out on bail pending a court appearance.

While copper theft is a serious crime with far-reaching consequences, the narrative woven around these incidents suggests that there could be even more severe crimes or consequences than the theft of copper. As the value of copper continues to rise, so too does the importance of implementing effective prevention and response strategies.