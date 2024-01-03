en English
Crime

Rising Concerns Over Safety in Baltimore Schools as Student Arrested with Loaded Gun

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:49 pm EST
Rising Concerns Over Safety in Baltimore Schools as Student Arrested with Loaded Gun

From the bustling streets of Baltimore to the quiet classrooms of Dundalk High School, a chilling reminder of the pervasive presence of firearms shrouded the atmosphere. A 14-year-old student was apprehended, a loaded gun tucked away in their belongings, marking the fourth such incident in Baltimore County schools in the current year. The event has sparked a wave of concern among parents, educators, and community members, who are now questioning the safety measures and protocols within their children’s educational institutions.

Community Calls for Enhanced Safety Measures

Linda Cross, a grandparent of a student at the school, voiced her fears and frustrations, emphasizing the urgent need for improved safety measures. “Our children’s belongings need to be checked,” she implored, a suggestion that echoes in the halls of Dundalk High School, casting a shadow over the safety of our children.

The Rising Tide: Firearms in Schools after the Pandemic

Mo Canady, the Executive Director of the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO), shed light on the trend. According to him, the influx of firearms in schools has surged in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic. Canady underscored the critical role of School Resource Officers (SROs) in fortifying the security of educational institutions. He championed for community-based policing within schools and fostering stronger bonds between students, staff, and SROs.

NASRO: Cementing the Role of SROs in Schools

NASRO has been instrumental in providing training for SROs, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to effectively handle such situations. The organization is also committed to educating the public about the vital role these officers play within schools. The incident at Dundalk High School serves as a grim reminder of the importance of their work.

The student who brought the deadly weapon to Dundalk High School is currently facing charges as a minor. In addition to legal repercussions, they will undergo school disciplinary procedures, a stark reminder of the consequences of such actions.

Crime Education United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

