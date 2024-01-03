en English
Automotive

Rising Car Theft Rates Drive Security Upgrades from Asian Car Companies

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
Rising Car Theft Rates Drive Security Upgrades from Asian Car Companies

The scourge of car theft continues to plague United States with over half a million vehicles reported stolen in the first half of 2023 alone. According to statistics from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, certain car brands and models are particularly targeted, making this a pressing issue for both car owners and manufacturers.

The Most Stolen Vehicles

Leading the list of the most stolen vehicles are Chevrolet, GMC, and Ford pickup trucks. Hot on their heels are models from Asian manufacturers like Kia, Honda, Hyundai, and Toyota. The popularity of these brands among thieves is attributed to their susceptibility to modern theft methods, including techniques freely disseminated on social media.

Countermeasures by Asian Car Companies

In response to this alarming trend, Asian car companies are releasing security software updates. However, for vehicles that do not support software upgrades, physical deterrents are being recommended. These include steering wheel locks and ignition cylinder protector devices. Kia, in particular, is leading the charge, offering these physical upgrades at no cost to bolster the security of its vehicles, especially those models not eligible for software updates.

Kia’s Proactive Response

Kia has already provided software upgrades to 940,000 vehicles and plans a second wave in 2024. Owners of certain Kia models can expect notifications about the availability of the ignition protector upgrade, which requires installation at a local dealer. This move by Kia demonstrates a proactive approach to addressing the issue of car theft, underscoring its commitment to customer safety and satisfaction.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

