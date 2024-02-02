Rising Apprehensions of Terror Watchlist Individuals at U.S. Border Stirs Concern

The Biden administration is facing significant challenges at the U.S. southern border, with a startling number of individuals listed on the FBI's terror watchlist being apprehended. Records indicate that over 300 such individuals have been detained for illegally crossing into the United States since the fiscal year 2021. This number includes 169 arrests from October 2022 to September 2023, a period corresponding with a surge in Islamist attacks against American troops overseas.

A Rising Threat

Despite the increase in apprehensions of terror watchlist individuals, Customs and Border Protection officials maintain that encounters with migrants linked to terrorism remain infrequent. However, the data paints a worrying picture, raising questions about potential vulnerabilities in the nation's immigration control system. The recent arrests are a stark contrast to the 30 encounters of terror watchlisted individuals by Border Patrol between fiscal years 2017 and 2020.

Intensity at the Border

Between October and December, Border Patrol agents apprehended 50 illegal aliens on the terror watchlist out of 785,000 migrant crossings at the southern border. Federal authorities issued a warning to Border Patrol to be vigilant for the possibility of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah terrorists crossing into the U.S. via the southern border.

Immigration Controls in Question

The rise in apprehensions of individuals on the terror watchlist crossing the southern border has sparked concerns about the effectiveness of immigration controls. The situation presents a complex challenge for the Biden administration, which must balance national security with its commitment to a more humane approach to immigration. The correlation between the increase in apprehensions and rising Islamist attacks overseas underscores the need for robust immigration policies to ensure the safety of the American public.