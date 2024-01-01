en English
Crime

Rise in Youth Criminal Activity in Northeast Delhi: A Disturbing Trend

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
Rise in Youth Criminal Activity in Northeast Delhi: A Disturbing Trend

In the streets of Bhajanpura, Shastri Park, and Welcome in Northeast Delhi, India, a disturbing trend has emerged. Young individuals are increasingly being enticed into a life of crime, drawn in by the allure of Bollywood gangster films and the aspiration to create an intimidating online persona. This surge in youth criminal activity, including both petty and serious crimes, has raised alarm bells within the community and law enforcement agencies.

Delhi’s Underage Criminals

One case that has stood out in this troubling wave of juvenile delinquency involved a 16-year-old who brutally murdered a 17-year-old. The shocking event was captured on CCTV, the footage showing the young perpetrator dancing beside his victim’s lifeless body. The teenager, who self-identified as a gangster on social media, had a history of criminal behavior and is now being considered for trial as an adult by the police.

The Rise of the ‘Maya Gang’ and ‘Mastan Gang’

The emergence of criminal groups such as the ‘Maya gang’ and the ‘Mastan gang’ has been linked to this worrying trend. These gangs, their leaders, and members draw their inspiration from both real and fictional gangsters. They recruit through social media, proudly displaying their criminal activities and using code names that are associated with violent actions.

Addressing the Root Causes

Many of these young offenders come from disadvantaged backgrounds, with broken families and a lack of opportunities. These circumstances make them susceptible to the influence of local criminals. In response, the North East Delhi police are making efforts to provide vocational training and future employment plans. Their aim is to address and combat the root causes, deterring the youth from turning to a life of crime.

In an unrelated incident, a disturbing New Year’s eve event resulted in the death of a 20-year-old woman, Anjali Singh. Anjali was hit by a car and dragged for several kilometers, leading to her tragic demise. Delhi Police filed an 800-page chargesheet against seven accused, charging them with murder, destruction of evidence, and other offenses. The men inside the car claimed they didn’t hear anybody scream because loud music was playing inside.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

