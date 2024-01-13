en English
en English
Automotive

Rise in High-Tech Car Thefts: Key Fob Programmers the New Tool of Choice

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:02 pm EST
Rise in High-Tech Car Thefts: Key Fob Programmers the New Tool of Choice

In the quiet suburban neighborhoods of Fairfax County, Virginia, an insidious trend is gaining momentum. Car thieves are harnessing the power of technology to commit thefts with an alarming efficiency that has left local law enforcement agencies and residents equally perplexed and concerned.

High-Tech Thievery

Recently, the Fairfax County Police Department reported an intriguing case that threw light on this growing menace. Two individuals were arrested in connection with the theft of a Dodge Charger. The investigation led to the recovery of a key programming tool, reprogrammed key fobs, and stolen auto parts. However, it was the method of theft that piqued the interest of law enforcement officials. The thieves had employed key fob programmers, a tool ordinarily used by locksmiths to create replacement keys when the originals are lost.

According to Lt. Jonathan Weeks of the Fairfax County Police Department, these devices have become more affordable and accessible online, leading to a sharp rise in their use by criminals. The National Insurance Crime Bureau has acknowledged that while these devices were once difficult to acquire, they are now powerful tools in the hands of thieves.

Targeting New Cars

Interestingly, criminals armed with these devices often target newer cars, especially those parked on lots after hours. The advanced technology of these vehicles, coupled with the unmonitored nature of the parking lots, make them an attractive target for thieves looking for a quick and virtually traceless heist.

Proactive Measures for Car Owners

Despite the growing concern over high-tech car thefts, Weeks emphasized that the majority of car thefts still occur due to owners leaving their doors unlocked or cars running unattended. He highly recommends several anti-theft strategies such as locking the car, taking the keys, and not leaving the car running. By implementing these simple, yet effective security measures, car owners can make their vehicles less attractive to thieves.

The rise in high-tech car thefts is a stark reminder of the evolving nature of crime. As criminals become more technologically savvy, law enforcement agencies and communities must also adapt and innovate to stay one step ahead.

Automotive Crime United States
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

