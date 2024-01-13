Rideshare Driver Arrested for Robbery with Help of License Plate Recognition Camera

In a swift turn of events, Myron Hughes, a 44-year-old rideshare driver, was arrested in Portland, Tennessee, marking the end of a four-day search. The pivotal factor leading to this arrest was a License Plate Recognition (LPR) camera, a testament to the power of modern technology in assisting law enforcement.

Disguise and Deception

Hughes, suspected of posing as an Uber driver, targeted two women, aged 22 and 24, in downtown Nashville. The victims had requested an Uber ride, anticipating a female driver as per the information provided by the app. However, in a twist of fate, they found themselves in Hughes’s vehicle, a fateful mistake that led to a terrifying ordeal. Hughes drove the unsuspecting victims to a side street, where he brandished a pistol and demanded they leave their belongings inside the car before driving away.

Technology to the Rescue

The LPR camera, an increasingly popular tool in law enforcement, played a significant role in this case. As soon as Hughes’s vehicle was spotted, authorities were alerted, enabling them to locate and apprehend him. Sumner County Chief Deputy Eric Craddock lauded the LPR’s efficiency in resolving this case promptly.

A Past Steeped in Crime

Hughes is no stranger to the criminal justice system, with a history dating back to 1997 that includes charges of theft, vandalism, and drug-related felonies. His most recent act of robbery has added two counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon to his record.

In the wake of this incident, Craddock emphasized the importance of rideshare users verifying driver information before entering a vehicle, a precaution that could potentially thwart future incidents of this nature.

LPRs have been instrumental in solving crimes and recovering stolen property in Sumner County. Davidson County, encouraged by the successful pilot program and ongoing discussions, is considering the implementation of LPRs. The story of Hughes’s arrest serves as a stark reminder of the role technology plays in maintaining law and order, and the potential it holds for the future.