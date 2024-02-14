Richmond's Trust Betrayed: The Alleged Mail Fraud Scheme of Olden Ellerbe III

In a bustling city like Richmond, Virginia, trust is the glue that binds its residents together. But when that trust is shattered, the consequences can be devastating. This is the story of Olden Ellerbe III, a man who allegedly exploited that trust and wreaked havoc on the lives of unsuspecting victims.

The Unraveling of a Scheme

Olden Ellerbe III, a Richmond resident, found himself on the wrong side of the law on February 14, 2024. Facing federal charges for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and possession of stolen mail, Ellerbe stands accused of stealing mail containing sensitive banking and personal information. The stolen items included credit and debit cards, signed checks, and Social Security numbers, which were allegedly used to withdraw thousands of dollars from ATMs across the city.

A Trail of Destruction

The extent of Ellerbe's alleged crimes is staggering. According to court documents, he stole at least $85,000 from one victim alone. When apprehended by the Richmond Police Department, Ellerbe was found outside a Virginia Credit Union on West Broad Street with a large amount of cash, 83 checks, nine credit/debit cards, five savings bonds, and a black Glock 21. In his backpack, investigators discovered another check belonging to a different victim, made out to a roofing company for $2,431. The check had been placed in one of the blue collection boxes at the Richmond Main Post Office.

A Web of Deceit

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service confirmed two incidents of mail theft from USPS delivery vehicles in January. The stolen mail was allegedly used by Ellerbe to withdraw funds from various Virginia Credit Union ATMs. A Virginia Credit Union debit card belonging to a third victim was found in Ellerbe's Dodge Durango. The victims reportedly had no knowledge of these transactions and did not consent to their accounts being accessed.

As the details of this case continue to emerge, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safeguarding personal information. The consequences of identity theft and mail fraud can be far-reaching and long-lasting. For the victims in this case, the road to recovery will be a long and arduous one.

A plea agreement hearing is scheduled for Ellerbe in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. As the legal proceedings unfold, the community of Richmond remains in shock, grappling with the betrayal of trust and the harsh reality of these alleged crimes.

If you have any information regarding this case or other instances of mail theft, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Your vigilance and cooperation can help prevent further devastation and bring those responsible to justice.

