Richland Shooting Victim's Family Contests Shooter's Insanity Plea

On the fateful day of February 7, 2022, Krista Schaaf's world was turned upside down. Her brother, Justin Krumbah, an employee of Instacart, was tragically shot and killed in a Richland Fred Meyer store by Aaron C. Kelly. Schaaf's ordeal was far from over, as she was present during the shooting and has since been grappling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and anxiety.

Accused Pleads Insanity

Kelly, the accused, has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He was arrested shortly after the incident and has been under psychiatric care since then. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia, leading him to plead not guilty because of insanity. If the court finds him insane, he may be committed to a psychiatric hospital instead of facing prison time.

Schaaf and her family, however, argue that Kelly's actions were far from insane. They believe that Kelly displayed clear signs of awareness and calculation. Evidence points to Kelly researching escape routes and even altering his vehicle's visibility, suggesting premeditation.

Doubts Over Kelly's Mental State

Schaaf's concerns are shared by the prosecution, who have sought an additional expert opinion on Kelly's mental state. A trial has been set for March 4, where the validity of Kelly's insanity plea will be contested.

While the legal proceedings continue, Krumbah is remembered by those who knew him for his kindness and willingness to help others. His work at Instacart earned him praise from customers. Schaaf, on the other hand, continues to struggle with the trauma of witnessing her brother's murder and lives in fear of being separated from her family and returning to work.