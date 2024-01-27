Richland County Jail's Role Reversal: Ex-Officer Turned Inmate

In a peculiar shift of roles, a former employee of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, South Carolina, finds herself on the other side of the bars. 27-year-old Consuela Porch, once responsible for maintaining order within the facility, now wears the orange jumpsuit of an inmate, following an investigation into the smuggling of contraband and allegations of an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at the same facility.

From Enforcer to Offender

Charged with multiple offenses including sexual misconduct with an inmate, furnishing contraband, and misconduct in office, Porch was booked into the jail where she formerly worked. Her arrest followed the discovery of plastic bags filled with cigarettes and vapes concealed in a Styrofoam cup. Additional contraband was found in her vehicle, marking a stark departure from her supposed role as a correctional officer.

Smartwatch, an Unlikely Accomplice

Adding a layer of tech-savvy deception to the case, investigators also discovered that Porch used her smartwatch to coordinate contraband delivery with inmates. This revelation exhibits the increasing role of technology in modern criminal activity, even within the confines of a correctional facility.

A Systemic Issue?

This incident isn't an isolated one, but rather a continuation of a worrying trend at the Richland County jail. Porch is the sixth officer arrested in connection to misconduct at the jail since January 12, and the fourth employee arrested this month. In the past year alone, 13 employees have found themselves on the wrong side of the law for various offenses including furnishing contraband and inappropriate contact with inmates. This repeated misconduct has raised concerns about staffing and conditions at the troubled facility, with the U.S. Department of Justice pointing to staffing as a key concern driving violence and a breakdown in conditions at the jail.

Despite being granted a $20,000 surety bond, Porch remains incarcerated, a symbol of the very misconduct she and others have perpetuated within the Detention Center.