Richard Shuck: Police Renew Appeal in Connection with Stourport Assaults

In the quiet town of Stourport, an unquiet evening unfolded last December 22nd as West Mercia Police now reissue their plea for public assistance in locating Richard Shuck. The 33-year-old man, now a person of interest, is sought for questioning relating to two separate assault incidents that occurred on the same night.

The Lickhill Road Incident

The first incident transpired around 10:50 pm on Lickhill Road. The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, was reportedly struck by the suspect and subsequently forced into a vehicle. Police managed to intercept this vehicle, but the suspect, believed to be Shuck, successfully managed to escape on foot, disappearing into the night.

Assault Outside The Bridge Inn

The second assault was reported outside a popular local pub, The Bridge Inn, where another individual suffered multiple hits from the suspect. The details surrounding this assault remain sketchy, and it is unclear whether the two incidents are directly connected or merely coincidental.

Police Appeal and Public Assistance

Authorities have renewed their appeal to the public, urging anyone with information about Shuck’s whereabouts or any insights into the incidents to step forward. Concerned citizens can contact the police by dialing 101 and using the extension 7732303. For those who wish to remain anonymous, they can provide tips through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or via their website. As the investigation continues, the peaceful town holds its breath, hoping for justice and the restoration of their quiet evenings.