Richard Rice Convicted in Violent Stabbing Incident in San Francisco

Richard Rice, a 21-year-old San Francisco resident, has been found guilty by a jury over his involvement in a brutal stabbing incident in the city's notorious Tenderloin District. The conviction, announced by District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, comprises one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of mayhem.

The Incident

The violent event transpired on February 16, 2023, shortly after the victim exited a bar located on the 400 block of Ellis Street. A verbal dispute erupted between the victim and a group that included Rice. The argument swiftly escalated, leading to Rice stabbing the victim 11 times with a knife.

Consequences of the Attack

The attack inflicted severe injuries, including a large gash on the face that has resulted in permanent scarring. The victim's life was thrown into peril, marking a harrowing episode of violence in the city's history.

Verdict and Sentencing

Following the trial, Rice was convicted and subsequently sentenced to eight years in a state prison. The sentencing is slated for February 14. District Attorney Jenkins expressed her gratitude to the jury for their service, underlining that the verdict is a clear signal of the city's zero tolerance for violence.

Jenkins further emphasized that her office remains staunchly committed to ensuring justice is served in such cases, thereby sending a strong message to potential perpetrators of violence in the city.