Rhode Island Man Extradited on Murder Charge: Claudia Voight's Death Ruled a Homicide

In a significant development in a year-old murder case, 44-year-old Rhode Island resident Shawn Conlon has been extradited to Vermont to face charges for the first-degree murder of 73-year-old Claudia Voight. The elderly woman was discovered deceased at her home in Windham, Vermont on February 20, 2023, under what were initially assumed to be natural circumstances.

Autopsy Reveals Homicide

However, a subsequent autopsy report shifted the trajectory of the investigation dramatically. The cause of death, previously believed to have been a medical event, was revealed to be neck compression, and the case was ruled a homicide. Voight's death, thus, began to appear less about a peaceful passing and more about a violent end.

Living Under the Same Roof

What further complicated the matter was that Conlon had been living in Voight's home and had stopped paying rent in late 2022. The relationship between the two, initially amicable, had soured over the issue of unpaid rent. Conlon, instead of resolving the situation legally, chose to flee Vermont after Voight's death, leaving behind a trail of questions and suspicion.

Arrest and Extradition

After months of investigative work, Conlon was finally arrested in Connecticut on December 23, 2023, with the assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service. The arrest was followed by his extradition to Vermont to face the murder charges. During his arraignment in Windham County Superior criminal court in Brattleboro, his attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Judge John Treadwell, presiding over the case, ordered Conlon to be held without bail.

If Conlon is convicted of the charges, he faces a possible life sentence, putting a final end to a saga that has shaken the quiet community of Windham, Vermont. The case is a stark reminder of the potential dangers lurking in domestic disputes, and the importance of swift and thorough investigations in ensuring justice.