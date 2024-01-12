Rhode Island Fugitive Captured in Connecticut: An Inter-State Operation Success

A high-stakes chase across state lines came to a decisive end as Mark Heath, a 34-year-old fugitive from Rhode Island, was captured by the United States Marshals Service in Killingly, Connecticut. Heath, who had been on the run after being suspected of first-degree armed robbery, was finally cornered at a hotel on the Hartford Turnpike in the Dayville section of Killingly.

Multi-Agency Operation Ensures Capture

The operation was a testament to the effectiveness of inter-agency collaboration. The Rhode Island Foster Police Department had identified Heath as the suspect and had issued a warrant for his arrest. This crucial information was acted upon by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Connecticut State Police, who played a significant role in the arrest.

From Fugitive to Captive: Heath Awaits Extradition

After his capture, Heath was transferred to the Connecticut State Police Troop D barracks. He is currently awaiting extradition to Rhode Island, where he will face charges for the crimes he is suspected of committing. It is a significant win for law enforcement and a clear message to those who believe they can evade justice.

Collateral Arrests: Two More Charged

In a related development, two individuals, known to be acquaintances of Heath, were also charged. They had outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court, and like Heath, these individuals have been taken to the Connecticut State Police Troop D barracks for processing. The operation, therefore, served a dual purpose: bringing a fugitive to justice and ensuring that those with outstanding warrants do not slip through the cracks.

The operation was a resounding success, thanks to the combined efforts of the Connecticut and Rhode Island U.S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force, Connecticut State Police, Rhode Island State Police, and the Killingly Police Department. As a result, a fugitive is behind bars, and justice is a step closer.