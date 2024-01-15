en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Rhea Chakraborty Shares Glimpse into Harrowing Prison Experience

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
Rhea Chakraborty Shares Glimpse into Harrowing Prison Experience

In the aftermath of a media frenzy following the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actress Rhea Chakraborty found herself embroiled in a whirlwind of accusations, investigations, and ultimately, a prison sentence. Following her release, Chakraborty has now courageously shared the harrowing details of her month-long incarceration.

From Stardom to Solitary Confinement

Chakraborty’s narrative begins with her solitary confinement due to COVID-19 protocols. She describes the appalling food served, highlighted by an almost watered-down capsicum roti. Further, she reveals the prison’s adherence to an archaic British-era schedule, featuring meals at odd hours that forced her to recalibrate her eating habits drastically.

Harsh Realities of Prison Life

Her account takes a sobering turn as she discusses the challenges of maintaining personal hygiene in prison. Emphasizing the physical ordeal, she also delves into the mental trauma that came with it. Despite these hardships, Chakraborty found solace and positivity in her fellow inmates, acknowledging her privilege of having supportive family and friends outside the prison walls.

Resilience Amidst Adversity

Her experience in prison brought her face to face with the resilience of her fellow inmates, many lacking the support system she had. The actress expresses her admiration for their ability to find joy in the smallest moments, a lesson she took to heart. Upon securing her bail, she uplifted the spirits of her fellow inmates by performing a spirited ‘Naagin’ dance, a promise she had made to them.

Chakraborty’s experience serves as a stark reminder of the human stories often overlooked amidst sensationalized headlines. Her candid account calls for a deeper understanding of the complexities of individual journeys within the criminal justice system, inviting empathy and prompting dialogue around incarceration, mental health, and resilience.

0
Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
5 mins ago
Restaurateur Found Dead in Bhubaneswar: Murder Suspect Detained
In an unsettling development in Bhubaneswar, the lifeless body of Biswajit Nayak, a 42-year-old local restaurateur, was found in a state of decay in his own home. The grim discovery was made by local police, who were alerted by concerned neighbors due to a putrid odor wafting from Nayak’s residence. The gruesome scene painted a
Restaurateur Found Dead in Bhubaneswar: Murder Suspect Detained
Allegations of Physical Assault at Wheatbelt School Triggers Police Investigation
28 mins ago
Allegations of Physical Assault at Wheatbelt School Triggers Police Investigation
Ecuador Secures Release of Hostages Amid Violent Prison Riots
29 mins ago
Ecuador Secures Release of Hostages Amid Violent Prison Riots
Caraga Police Apprehend Most Wanted Persons, Earn High Satisfaction Ratings
5 mins ago
Caraga Police Apprehend Most Wanted Persons, Earn High Satisfaction Ratings
Polaris Bank Manager's Continued Detention Amidst Church Dispute Sparks Controversy
6 mins ago
Polaris Bank Manager's Continued Detention Amidst Church Dispute Sparks Controversy
Grimsby Man Jailed for Violent Attacks on Woman Met Through Facebook Dating
6 mins ago
Grimsby Man Jailed for Violent Attacks on Woman Met Through Facebook Dating
Latest Headlines
World News
Drone Captures Thrilling Jallikattu Competition in Madurai's Avaniyapuram Amidst Pongal Celebrations
20 seconds
Drone Captures Thrilling Jallikattu Competition in Madurai's Avaniyapuram Amidst Pongal Celebrations
Study Links Antipsychotic Drugs Quetiapine and Haloperidol to Increased Cardiac Risks
4 mins
Study Links Antipsychotic Drugs Quetiapine and Haloperidol to Increased Cardiac Risks
Weekend Sports Roundup: Manchester City Closes in, Djokovic Defends Title
5 mins
Weekend Sports Roundup: Manchester City Closes in, Djokovic Defends Title
Youthful Tenacity Shines at China's 14th National Winter Games
5 mins
Youthful Tenacity Shines at China's 14th National Winter Games
Irish MEP Claire Daly Critiques EU's Support for Israel, Revisits Ukraine Conflict
5 mins
Irish MEP Claire Daly Critiques EU's Support for Israel, Revisits Ukraine Conflict
Rising Cardinals Stars on Navigating the Leap to Majors: A Close Look at the Journey of Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn
5 mins
Rising Cardinals Stars on Navigating the Leap to Majors: A Close Look at the Journey of Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn
The Dutch Village and the Far-Right Surge: A Reflection of Europe's Political Shift
5 mins
The Dutch Village and the Far-Right Surge: A Reflection of Europe's Political Shift
Northern Ireland Abandons Controversial A-level Algorithm Amidst Backlash
5 mins
Northern Ireland Abandons Controversial A-level Algorithm Amidst Backlash
Missouri Grapples with Rising COVID-19 Cases as Virus Becomes 'New Normal'
5 mins
Missouri Grapples with Rising COVID-19 Cases as Virus Becomes 'New Normal'
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
1 hour
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app