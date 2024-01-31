Chicago Food Delivery Driver Fatally Shot in Englewood Attack

In a tragic event that has sent shockwaves through the city of Chicago, a 53-year-old food delivery driver was shot and killed while on duty in Englewood on Monday evening. The victim, a chef at the local See Thru Chinese Kitchen, had taken on delivery duties to help the busy restaurant meet its demand. The incident took place in the 5700-block of South Sangamon Street around 6:30 p.m. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he could not overcome his injuries.

The incident has sparked outrage in the local community, as this marks the latest in a series of attacks on gig workers in Chicago. According to community activist Andrew Holmes, a monetary reward is being considered for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for the killing. This announcement is expected to take place at a press conference scheduled for noon near Chinatown.

Increasing Threats to Delivery and Rideshare Drivers

This unfortunate event is part of a worrying trend in Chicago, where food delivery and rideshare drivers have become increasingly targeted. The Chicago police had recently issued a warning about this disturbing trend, especially prevalent on the Near West Side. In response to this growing threat, the Chicago Gig Alliance announced plans to hold a candlelight vigil outside of City Hall. The organization is demanding delivery and rideshare apps to verify customer identities, citing this as the eighth attack against app-based drivers this month.

Alderwoman Stephanie Coleman confirmed the details of the incident and expressed her concern over the rising crime rate. The community and local authorities are now united in their demand for greater protections for gig workers.