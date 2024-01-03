en English
Crime

Revolution in Forensic Imaging: Resolve Optics Unveils Model 228 Lens

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
England-based Resolve Optics Ltd. has unveiled the model 228 lens, a trailblazing tool designed to transform the process of evidence detection at crime scenes. This innovation comes as a response to the increasing importance of advanced forensic imaging in crime scene investigations, driven by the growing prevalence of digital evidence.

Reinventing Forensic Imaging

The model 228 lens has been designed specifically for use with reflected ultraviolet imaging systems (RUVIS) operating in the deep ultraviolet wavelength range of 320 to 400 nanometers. This technology marks a notable leap from traditional evidence collection methods that are often prone to human errors. The lens delivers high-quality imaging in both ultraviolet and visible-light spectrums. It empowers investigators to focus on targets in the visible range and then transition to ultraviolet imaging without the need for refocusing.

Features and Specifications

The lens boasts a telescopic focusing mount, facilitating a large focusing movement while preserving a compact size. This feature is complemented by a 1:1 lens magnification, aligning the optical resolution of the lens with that of the image intensifier. Such a configuration is crucial for high-resolution macro viewing at crime sites. The lens’s wide field of view enables the creation of macro images for applications like fingerprinting and assessing human skin damage.

Aiding RUVIS Scope Manufacturers and Investigators

With the introduction of the model 228 lens, Resolve Optics is poised to support RUVIS scope manufacturers and crime scene investigators. This advanced lens technology will provide them with an edge in their work, helping to uncover evidence that might otherwise be overlooked during initial investigations. The company’s innovation is part of a broader trend in the forensic technology sector, with other firms like Amped Software and MotionDSP offering solutions for video image and audio file editing and analysis, and companies like Versaterm and Veritone providing automated redaction capabilities.

Crime Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

