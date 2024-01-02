en English
Crime

Reverend’s Plea for Peace Amid Rising Crime Marks Start of 2024 in Trinidad and Tobago

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
Reverend’s Plea for Peace Amid Rising Crime Marks Start of 2024 in Trinidad and Tobago

As the clock struck midnight, marking the dawn of 2024, an Old Year’s Night sermon at the Susamachar Presbyterian Church in San Fernando was not filled with the usual celebratory notes. Instead, Reverend Letra Jacob, took to the pulpit presenting a sobering picture of the state of crime in the community and a heartfelt plea for peace.

Crime, A Personal Concern

Reverend Jacob, addressing a congregation that included Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial, underscored the pervasive impact of crime on individuals and families, noting that it has become a personal concern for many. The recent kidnapping of businesswoman Anesha Narine-Boodhoo was referenced as an example of the increasing dangers, with a particular emphasis on its implications for women and business owners.

A Call for Improved Security

The reverend did not hold back in her criticism of the lack of security in the area. She put forth a strong case for a more consistent police presence, not limited to festive seasons, to instill confidence in citizens. The church itself has not been spared the effects of this escalating crime rate, having adjusted its worship time on Christmas morning due to safety concerns.

Hope Amid Despair

Despite the grim picture painted, Jacob emphasized the presence of good in Trinidad and Tobago. Encouraging the community to focus on the positive aspects while waiting for the promised local government reforms that have yet to improve conditions like road infrastructure. Her sermon ended on a note of hope, urging those involved in criminal activities to seek change and redemption.

But as the congregation stepped into the New Year, the first murders for 2024 were recorded in Belmont and Tobago. The victims being a Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) employee, Adunde ‘Stems’ Telemaque, 41, in Belmont and 27-year-old Kareem Small in Scarborough. Assemblyman Nigel Taitt appealed to citizens to put down the guns and expressed sadness over the increase in murders on the island.

Crime Security Trinidad and Tobago
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

