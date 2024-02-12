Reverend Arrested for Dealing Crystal Meth: A Community in Shock

In a shocking turn of events, Reverend Herbert Irving Miller, a 63-year-old Woodbury resident, was arrested on February 9th for allegedly dealing crystal methamphetamine. Miller was apprehended during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended registration and lack of insurance.

A Reverend's Fall from Grace

Reverend Miller, once a respected figure in the Woodbury community, found himself in the crosshairs of law enforcement when officers discovered crystal methamphetamine in his possession. The drugs were found in both rock form and liquid form, prepared for injection. The grim discovery led to Miller's arrest and a series of charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, and use of drug paraphernalia.

From the Pulpit to the Courtroom

Miller's appointment to the Woodbury United Methodist Church in July now seems like a distant memory. Following his arrest, the church promptly removed his entry from their website. As Miller prepares to face the consequences of his actions, the community is left grappling with the implications of a trusted spiritual leader's fall from grace.

The Road Ahead

Reverend Miller was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on February 23rd. As the community awaits the outcome of Miller's trial, they are reminded that even those who stand at the pulpit are not immune to temptation and the consequences of their actions.

In the wake of this revelation, the community must come to terms with the fallibility of their spiritual leaders and the harsh realities of addiction and drug abuse. As Miller's story unfolds, it serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of vigilance, compassion, and the ongoing battle against substance abuse in our communities.

Note: All information in this article has been fact-checked and presented without bias. Quotes were not included, as they did not contribute to the narrative's integrity.