Revenge Murder in Noida: Man Dragged on Streets, Accused Injured in Police Encounter

In a shocking incident that has sent tremors through Noida's Barola village, a local resident, Mehndi Hassan, was brutally murdered in an act of apparent revenge. The incident, which took place on a regular Saturday evening, was not just a cold-blooded murder but a display of horrifying cruelty.

A Murder that Shook the City

According to local reports, Hassan was first stabbed with a knife before being tied by his legs to a motorcycle. He was then dragged through the streets by two men, identified as Anuj and Nitin. The gruesome act was caught on camera, with the footage quickly circulating on various social media platforms.

A Death in Police Custody

In a bizarre twist to the tale, the alleged murderers transported the severely injured Hassan to the police station themselves. From there, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

Revenge as a Motive

Delving into the motive behind the horrifying act, the police discovered a history of animosity between the victim and the accused. In 2018, Hassan had allegedly attempted to murder Anuj's father, triggering a cycle of hatred and revenge. Anuj claimed that Hassan would frequently taunt him, pushing him to the edge and leading to the fatal attack, carried out with the assistance of his brother, Nitin.

Arrest and Encounter

The local law enforcement, Sector 49 police station, acted swiftly by arresting Anuj and Nitin. However, during the recovery of the murder weapon, the accused attacked the police, resulting in an encounter. Both accused received gunshot injuries and have been charged with murder and attempted murder, among other offenses, in separate FIRs.