China

Retrial Ordered in Major Chinese Child Trafficking Case

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:29 am EST
Retrial Ordered in Major Chinese Child Trafficking Case

In a pivotal decision, the High People’s Court of Guizhou Province in China has ordered a retrial in a significant child abduction and trafficking case involving the defendant,

Yu Huaying. This retrial has been necessitated due to the revelation of incomplete criminal facts tied to the defendant during the initial trial.

The case, originally tried on September 18 at the Intermediate People’s Court of Guiyang, found Yu Huaying guilty of trafficking 11 children across Guizhou, Chongqing, and other regions from 1993 to 1996.

For these heinous crimes, Yu was awarded the death sentence, stripped of political rights, and personal property.

China Crime
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

