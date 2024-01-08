Retrial Ordered in Major Chinese Child Trafficking Case

In a pivotal decision, the High People’s Court of Guizhou Province in China has ordered a retrial in a significant child abduction and trafficking case involving the defendant,

Yu Huaying. This retrial has been necessitated due to the revelation of incomplete criminal facts tied to the defendant during the initial trial.

The case, originally tried on September 18 at the Intermediate People’s Court of Guiyang, found Yu Huaying guilty of trafficking 11 children across Guizhou, Chongqing, and other regions from 1993 to 1996.

For these heinous crimes, Yu was awarded the death sentence, stripped of political rights, and personal property.