Crime

Retirees Living in Fear: Wave of Vehicle Break-ins at Texas Apartment Complex

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Retirees Living in Fear: Wave of Vehicle Break-ins at Texas Apartment Complex

In the quiet community of Manor, Texas, the post-Christmas calm was brutally disrupted when residents of the Commons at Manor 55+ Apartments discovered a series of vehicle break-ins. Roughly a dozen cars had their windows smashed, striking fear into this community of retirees living on fixed incomes. A resident, Patricia, found her car not only vandalized but stolen, later to be used in another burglary.

Feeling of Trapped and Fearful

This incident has cast a long shadow over the community, with residents expressing feelings of being trapped and fearful. The complex’s broken security gates and malfunctioning security cameras have only compounded these anxieties, offering unfettered access to the property and leaving residents vulnerable.

Property Management’s Response

The property’s corporate office has acknowledged the break-ins and the malfunctioning security apparatus. It is said to be currently working on repairs and hiring security patrols to reinforce the safety measures and restore tranquility to the complex. However, this assurance has done little to alleviate the residents’ concerns as they await tangible action.

Police and Insurance Aspect

The Manor Police Department confirmed these incidents, adding that about 100 similar cases were investigated in 2022. This alarming statistic underscores the severity of this issue in Manor. The Insurance Council of Texas further elaborates that reimbursement for stolen cars hinges on the type of insurance one holds. Comprehensive coverage allows for damage estimation and repair, or total loss compensation, while a policy addition is required for rental car reimbursement. The Council stressed the importance of promptly filing a police report for a smooth insurance claim process.

Crime
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

