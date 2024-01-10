en English
Crime

Retired Texas Judge and Wife Murdered; Son Charged with Capital Murder

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:48 pm EST
In a shocking incident that has rocked the state of Texas, retired district Judge Alfred Burt Carnes, 74, and his wife Susan Carnes, also 74, were found dead in their home from shotgun blasts. The couple’s adult son, Seth Carnes, 45, has been taken into custody and charged with capital murder for the gruesome act.

The Unraveling of a Tragedy

According to the arrest affidavit, Seth Carnes confessed to the crime, admitting that he shot his parents with a Remington 870 shotgun, a weapon he stored on his nightstand in the garage where he lived. He believed his mother was trying to administer a sleeping pill to him against his will, which led to the initial shooting. However, he stated there was no other reason for shooting her. The situation took an even grimmer turn when he also fired the weapon at his father, stating that he figured he would ‘finish the job.’

A Call for Help and a Grim Discovery

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crime when they received a 911 call from Seth Carnes’ daughter, who reported that her father had shot her grandfather. Upon their arrival, deputies discovered Seth Carnes exiting the house, and inside, the lifeless bodies of his parents.

Remembering the Victims

Alfred Carnes had a distinguished career in law enforcement and served as a District Judge for 24 years. His wife, Susan Carnes, was a retired elementary school teacher and a respected member of their community. Their sudden and violent deaths have sent shockwaves through the local populace and beyond.

The incident is currently being investigated as a case of family violence. Seth Carnes is being held without bond, and capital murder in Texas carries the possibility of life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

