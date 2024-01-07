en English
Crime

Retired Sub Inspector in Kochi Commits Suicide After Attacking Family

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
Retired Sub Inspector in Kochi Commits Suicide After Attacking Family

In a chilling case of domestic violence followed by suicide, a retired sub inspector named K V Gopinathan, aged 60, attacked his wife and mother-in-law before ending his own life in Kochi. The incident, which took place on Saturday, has left the city in shock and raised serious concerns about familial disputes turning violent and deadly.

A Gruesome Incident

The aftermath of the tragic incident was discovered when the couple’s son, an advocate, returned home. He found his father dead and his mother, Rajashree, 52, and grandmother, Anandhavalli, 72, severely assaulted with a kitchen knife. Both women were immediately hospitalized. While Rajashree’s condition is now stable, Anandhavalli remains in intensive care.

An Unveiled Motive

Police investigations suggest that the motive behind the violence and subsequent suicide could be rooted in familial disagreements. Rajashree and Anandhavalli suspected Gopinathan of having an extramarital affair and accused him of spending his pension money on the other woman. This allegation appears to have added fuel to the already strained family dynamics.

A Tarnished Career

Adding another layer to the tragic saga, it emerged that Gopinathan’s career in the police force was marred by controversies. He faced multiple suspensions due to his professional conduct. The police are continuing their investigation to determine the precise reasons for the attack and suicide, delving deeper into Gopinathan’s past.

The incident is a grim reminder of the devastating impact of family disputes and the necessity for seeking timely help and intervention. Authorities have urged those experiencing suicidal thoughts or in need of emotional support to reach out to helplines available.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

