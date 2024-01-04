Retired High School Coach Mark Christensen Arraigned on Indecent Exposure Charges

In a shocking revelation, Mark Christensen, a former high school sports coach and educator from Live Oak, California, was arraigned on charges of indecent exposure. The 57-year-old Christensen, who had a long history with the San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District, was arrested and subsequently released on a $100,000 bond for the misdemeanor charge.

The Incident and Subsequent Arrest

The criminal complaint was filed by the Santa Cruz County District Attorney’s Office, with the alleged offense occurring on September 21. Although the details of the incident have not been disclosed, the charges were serious enough to warrant Christensen’s arrest and release on a hefty bond, indicating a severe breach of conduct.

Christensen’s Connection with the School District

Christensen, known for his dedication to sports and education, held numerous roles within the San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District. He served as a football coach, a coach for the school’s track and girls’ basketball teams, and was also a well-regarded science teacher. Records indicate that his coaching role was active as recently as September, thus, the charges and his subsequent arrest are bound to send shockwaves through the school community.

Employment Status Update

Following the arraignment, the district superintendent’s office confirmed that Christensen is no longer employed by the school. However, the district has not issued any official statement regarding the charges or the nature of Christensen’s departure from the school district. The school community and parents are awaiting more information, as this incident is a significant concern in terms of safety and trust.