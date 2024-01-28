Retired Ghanaian ACP Recounts Dismissal and Recent Acquittal in Treason Case

Yesterday, an Accra High Court acquitted Dr. Benjamin Agordzo, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Ghana, who was standing trial for treason. The judgement marked a significant turn of events for Agordzo, who faced this ordeal due to his critique of the status quo at an Institute of Democratic Governance workshop. His comments there had attracted the attention of the Defence Minister, leading to threats and his subsequent arrest.

In a recent recount, Agordzo delved into his past, revealing an incident from 2007 that resulted in his dismissal from the Ghana Police Service. He had closed a route behind the Bolga police station's cells that was being exploited by a powerful woman and her clients for easy access to her hotel. Despite being reported to the regional commander and later ordered to reopen the route under the woman's influence, Agordzo's steadfast refusal led to his dismissal.

The Fallout of the Incident

Agordzo did not take his dismissal lying down. He challenged it, but to his dismay, his rank was reduced from superintendent to DSP. This incident, though a setback, did not deter him from his commitment to justice, a trait that shone through during his recent trial.

Agordzo, along with nine others, was implicated in an alleged plot to overthrow the government. After a five-year-long trial, Agordzo was acquitted, bringing relief and jubilation to his supporters. The trial caught the nation's attention due to its high-profile nature, and the fallout is likely to ripple across the legal and political landscape.

While Agordzo, Col Gameli, and Corporal Seidu Abubakar celebrated their acquittal, six others were convicted of conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason. Among the convicted was Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the late CEO of Citadel Hospital.