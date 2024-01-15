en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Retired Captain Ken Budrow Recalls Memorable Child Rescue from 1980

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:27 pm EST
Retired Captain Ken Budrow Recalls Memorable Child Rescue from 1980

It was the early hours of March 2, 1980, when the sharp echo of a knock sent a spine-chilling alarm through the quiet corridors of the Ukiah Police Department. The man responsible for the station that night, Watch Commander and later Captain, Ken Budrow, could never have anticipated the magnitude of the news waiting at the doorstep. Two children, Steven and Timmy, stood there, shivering in the cold, carrying a tale of unimaginable horrors and a desperate plea for help. The story that unfolded that night continues to linger in the memory of retired Captain Budrow as one of the most impactful moments of his service.

Children in the Night: A Tale of Kidnapping and Deliverance

As Budrow opened the station doors, he was met with the heart-wrenching sight of Steven, a 14-year-old, and Timmy, a mere 5-year-old, who had been kidnapped by the same man, Kenneth Parnell. Steven had been abducted eight years earlier from Merced, enduring years of brainwashing and molestation at the hands of Parnell. Parnell had been successful in remolding Steven’s identity, changing his name and relocating him frequently to evade law enforcement. However, when Parnell kidnapped Timmy on Valentine’s Day in Ukiah, Steven decided he had to intervene and prevent Timmy from suffering the same fate.

A Journey to Freedom

The two boys embarked on a courageous journey to escape their captor’s clutches. They hitchhiked their way back to Ukiah, seeking refuge and assistance at the police station. The sight of the two children standing at the doorstep in the wee hours would have been enough to stir any officer’s resolve. But for Budrow and his team, it marked the beginning of a mission that would bring closure to two families tormented for years.

The Emotional Reunion and a Media Frenzy

Timmy’s mother, initially unable to recognize her son due to his altered appearance, experienced a surge of maternal instinct the moment she touched him. The realization that it was indeed her son, Timmy, brought a wave of relief and joy. Budrow and his team, fueled by this emotional reunion, wasted no time in locating and apprehending Parnell at his workplace, the Palace Hotel. With the kidnapper behind bars, the story quickly escalated into a media frenzy, highlighting the atrocities committed by Parnell and the bravery of Steven and Timmy.

The unforgettable incident, marked by courage, desperation, and ultimately, deliverance, remains etched in Budrow’s memory. It serves as a stark reminder of the darker aspects of humanity and the life-altering impact of dedicated law enforcement officers who protect and serve their community.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
20 seconds ago
Decoding the Mafia-Style Murder of Vangelis Zampounis in Neos Kosmos
The streets of Neos Kosmos, known for their vibrant nightlife, bore witness to a chilling mafia-style execution. The victim was none other than 44-year-old Vangelis Zampounis, a prominent figure in the scene, who met a sudden end in a hail of bullets. This brutal incident, which took place at a local gas station, has intensified
Decoding the Mafia-Style Murder of Vangelis Zampounis in Neos Kosmos
Suriname's Former President Desi Bouterse Vanishes Ahead of Murder Trial
4 mins ago
Suriname's Former President Desi Bouterse Vanishes Ahead of Murder Trial
Child Predator Sting Operation in Bernie School District Sparks Investigation
6 mins ago
Child Predator Sting Operation in Bernie School District Sparks Investigation
West Point, Mississippi Rocked by Two Fatal Shootings: Investigation Underway
27 seconds ago
West Point, Mississippi Rocked by Two Fatal Shootings: Investigation Underway
Missing Lancaster County Child Found Safe in New Jersey
33 seconds ago
Missing Lancaster County Child Found Safe in New Jersey
McComb in Shock: Wave of Shootings Leaves Community Reeling
42 seconds ago
McComb in Shock: Wave of Shootings Leaves Community Reeling
Latest Headlines
World News
Senator Vance Raises Concern Over Media Freedom in Poland
9 seconds
Senator Vance Raises Concern Over Media Freedom in Poland
Tutu Atwell Emerges from Shadows, Shifts Dynamics in Rams' Wild-Card Game
26 seconds
Tutu Atwell Emerges from Shadows, Shifts Dynamics in Rams' Wild-Card Game
Atlanta Falcons' Head Coach Hunt: Ejiro Evero and Anthony Weaver Step into Interview Spotlight
26 seconds
Atlanta Falcons' Head Coach Hunt: Ejiro Evero and Anthony Weaver Step into Interview Spotlight
Grayson Murray's Victory at Sony Open Secures Masters Spot, Marks Career Revival
28 seconds
Grayson Murray's Victory at Sony Open Secures Masters Spot, Marks Career Revival
Seattle Mom Turns Labor into a Musical Experience
37 seconds
Seattle Mom Turns Labor into a Musical Experience
Steph De Lander: Embracing the Indie Scene, Eyeing WWE Return
41 seconds
Steph De Lander: Embracing the Indie Scene, Eyeing WWE Return
The 2024 Polynesian Bowl: A Fusion of Sports and Polynesian Culture
44 seconds
The 2024 Polynesian Bowl: A Fusion of Sports and Polynesian Culture
Australian Runner Peter Bol's Triumphant Return to Racing at Home
48 seconds
Australian Runner Peter Bol's Triumphant Return to Racing at Home
UCLA Bruins Break Losing Streak with a 73-61 Victory Over Washington
50 seconds
UCLA Bruins Break Losing Streak with a 73-61 Victory Over Washington
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
46 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
1 hour
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
1 hour
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app