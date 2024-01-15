Retired Captain Ken Budrow Recalls Memorable Child Rescue from 1980

It was the early hours of March 2, 1980, when the sharp echo of a knock sent a spine-chilling alarm through the quiet corridors of the Ukiah Police Department. The man responsible for the station that night, Watch Commander and later Captain, Ken Budrow, could never have anticipated the magnitude of the news waiting at the doorstep. Two children, Steven and Timmy, stood there, shivering in the cold, carrying a tale of unimaginable horrors and a desperate plea for help. The story that unfolded that night continues to linger in the memory of retired Captain Budrow as one of the most impactful moments of his service.

Children in the Night: A Tale of Kidnapping and Deliverance

As Budrow opened the station doors, he was met with the heart-wrenching sight of Steven, a 14-year-old, and Timmy, a mere 5-year-old, who had been kidnapped by the same man, Kenneth Parnell. Steven had been abducted eight years earlier from Merced, enduring years of brainwashing and molestation at the hands of Parnell. Parnell had been successful in remolding Steven’s identity, changing his name and relocating him frequently to evade law enforcement. However, when Parnell kidnapped Timmy on Valentine’s Day in Ukiah, Steven decided he had to intervene and prevent Timmy from suffering the same fate.

A Journey to Freedom

The two boys embarked on a courageous journey to escape their captor’s clutches. They hitchhiked their way back to Ukiah, seeking refuge and assistance at the police station. The sight of the two children standing at the doorstep in the wee hours would have been enough to stir any officer’s resolve. But for Budrow and his team, it marked the beginning of a mission that would bring closure to two families tormented for years.

The Emotional Reunion and a Media Frenzy

Timmy’s mother, initially unable to recognize her son due to his altered appearance, experienced a surge of maternal instinct the moment she touched him. The realization that it was indeed her son, Timmy, brought a wave of relief and joy. Budrow and his team, fueled by this emotional reunion, wasted no time in locating and apprehending Parnell at his workplace, the Palace Hotel. With the kidnapper behind bars, the story quickly escalated into a media frenzy, highlighting the atrocities committed by Parnell and the bravery of Steven and Timmy.

The unforgettable incident, marked by courage, desperation, and ultimately, deliverance, remains etched in Budrow’s memory. It serves as a stark reminder of the darker aspects of humanity and the life-altering impact of dedicated law enforcement officers who protect and serve their community.