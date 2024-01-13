en English
Crime

Retail Theft Surge in California Prompts Unusual Security Measures

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:37 pm EST
Retail Theft Surge in California Prompts Unusual Security Measures

In response to a dramatic increase in retail theft, major retailers including Target and Walmart have resorted to locking up undergarments in their stores located in the San Francisco Bay Area. This unusual security measure, which has traditionally been employed for beauty, hygiene, and cleaning products, has now been extended to clothing departments, causing inconvenience to customers who are required to seek store assistance to access these items.

Retail Theft: A Rising Menace

Retail theft has emerged as a significant issue, with retailers reporting a staggering $112 billion loss in 2022 due to unprecedented levels of theft. The magnitude of the problem prompted a congressional hearing by the House Homeland Security Committee’s Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence. Subcommittee Chair August Pfluger pointed the finger at ‘soft on crime’ policies for exacerbating the problem.

Investigations reveal that professional shoplifters, often called ‘boosters’, are frequently associated with larger criminal organizations. Some of these are transnational groups that exploit open borders to carry out their illicit activities.

Addressing the Epidemic

In the wake of these developments, California Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed new legislation aimed at combating retail and property crimes. The proposal advocates for the expansion of criminal penalties for those profiting from such activities, the improvement of enforcement tools, and the strengthening of penalties for the reselling of large-scale stolen goods.

Support for this proposal has come from San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who stated that this legislation would help in holding prolific thieves accountable and enforce consequences for lawbreaking. In the interim, retailers continue to adjust their security strategies in an effort to mitigate the impact of organized retail theft.

Crime
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

