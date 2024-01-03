en English
Crime

Retail Theft Rampant in New York: Three Suspects Arrested

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:48 am EST
Retail Theft Rampant in New York: Three Suspects Arrested

Adriane Byrd of Newburg, New York, has been identified as a member of an organized retail theft operation that has been targeting various merchants. This disclosure was made by Glen Police Chief Dean Ackermann, who revealed that Detective Lucas Doney charged Byrd with shoplifting in connection to an incident that took place on August 7, 2023, at the Bottle King on Prospect Street.

Other Accomplices and the Bail Reform Law

Besides Byrd, Miata Mitchell, 26, from Poughkeepsie, was apprehended by Detective Sgt. James Calaski and Sgt. Greg Carter. Prior to Mitchell, Latifah Smith, 33, also from Newburgh, was taken into custody by Newburgh police, becoming the first defendant in this case. Interestingly, all three suspects were released under New Jersey’s bail reform law, a legislation that allows certain defendants to be released from custody without bail while awaiting trial.

The Rising Tide of Retail Theft

The case of Byrd, Mitchell, and Smith underscores a growing issue with retail theft across the nation. In New York City, retail crime has been on an upward trajectory, forcing the closure of numerous stores and sparking a surge in violence. The impact of this surge has been felt in major cities across the country, with retailers bearing the brunt of rampant crime, affecting their livelihood and the safety of customers.

Store Closures and Legislative Responses

In response to the upsurge in theft, Target stores in New York have begun locking up basic items such as underwear, deodorant, and shampoo in a bid to control the surging theft rates. The National Retail Federation’s report found that organized groups often target underwear and other clothing items. To underscore the severity of the situation, Target closed nine stores nationwide in 2023 due to retail theft and crime, despite heavily investing in theft prevention measures. On a legislative level, Virginia is one among at least 14 states that enacted retail theft laws over the previous two years, in response to reports of highly organized theft rings plaguing stores across the nation.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

