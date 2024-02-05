Resurgence of Cult-Related Violence Stirs Fear in Abeokuta

The city of Abeokuta in Ogun State, Nigeria, has been plunged into a state of fear and uncertainty due to a resurgence of cult-related violence. The recent fatal shooting of a suspected leader of the Eiye confraternity, known as Dare or Oloba, by a rival cult group has reignited memories of the rampant cultism that plagued the state in 2023, particularly in the Sagamu and Abeokuta areas where numerous bodies were discovered due to cult-related activities.

The murder of Oloba in the Ijeja area of Abeokuta signals a potential return of the supremacy battles between cult groups that previously terrorized the state. The situation has escalated with multiple reports of killings and injuries as rival cult groups engage in violent clashes, resulting in the deaths of individuals associated with the Eiye, Aiye, and Buccaneer confraternities, and several others sustaining gunshot injuries.

Arrests and Investigations

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 11 suspects in connection with the resurgence of cult clashes in different parts of Abeokuta. The Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, revealed that the clashes resulted in the deaths of individuals associated with the Aiye and Buccaneer confraternities, including the notorious Seun Elewode, who had recently been released from prison.

Residents have expressed deep concern about the escalating violence and stressed the urgency for the police and other security agencies to take immediate action. Meanwhile, the police have confirmed ongoing investigations into the incidents and have vowed to apprehend all individuals involved in the violent clashes.

The resurgence of cult-related violence in Abeokuta underscores the persistent challenges posed by cultism in the region. It also highlights the devastating impact of these clashes on the community, leading to loss of life, injuries, and widespread fear among residents. The need for comprehensive strategies to address cultism, including proactive law enforcement, community engagement, and targeted interventions, is paramount in fostering a safe and secure environment for the people of Abeokuta.