Restaurateur Found Dead in Bhubaneswar: Murder Suspect Detained

In an unsettling development in Bhubaneswar, the lifeless body of Biswajit Nayak, a 42-year-old local restaurateur, was found in a state of decay in his own home. The grim discovery was made by local police, who were alerted by concerned neighbors due to a putrid odor wafting from Nayak’s residence. The gruesome scene painted a chilling picture, with Nayak’s throat brutally slit.

A Solitary Life Ends in Tragedy

Biswajit Nayak, a native of Sagua village, had been living alone in his Bhubaneswar home for two years following his estranged wife’s departure. Nayak, a businessman by trade, was known to the local community for his entrepreneurial spirit and his burgeoning hotel business. It is believed that Nayak met his tragic end a few days prior to the discovery of his body, the timeline deduced from the advanced stage of decomposition.

The Mystery Woman and the Missing Caretaker

A woman who worked at a Puri ashram and was frequently seen at Nayak’s residence is currently in police custody, considered a prime suspect in this chilling murder. The caretaker of Nayak’s house, who lived with him at the time of the incident, has mysteriously vanished and is also under scrutiny. The police are leaving no stone unturned, investigating all possible angles and connections in this heinous crime.

Forensic Clues and Ongoing Investigations

Experts from the forensic department have collected vital samples from the crime scene. A blood-stained wooden plank, a potential murder weapon, was found at the site. Adding to the macabre tableau were tussle marks in the room where Nayak’s body was discovered. The postmortem of Nayak’s body is underway to ascertain the exact cause of death, while police continue their probe, questioning the detained woman and examining the gathered evidence.