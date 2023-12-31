Residents Thwart Vengeful Attack, Apprehend Suspected Cultist in Lagos

A sharp turn of events unfolded in a residential estate in Lagos, as residents spiritedly apprehended a 23-year-old suspected cultist, Rafiu Odeyemi. The suspect, along with other alleged cultists, had stormed the estate in an attempt to retaliate against an earlier attack by a rival cult group.

Residents’ Quick Response Thwarts Crisis

While Odeyemi was seized with a firearm, his accomplices managed to escape arrest. The rapid response and actions of the estate residents were key in capturing the suspect. The residents’ steadfastness in the face of danger highlights the power of community collaboration in combating crime.

Police Commend Residents

In a statement, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, commended the estate residents for their bravery. He applauded their sense of responsibility in handing over the suspect to the police rather than resorting to mob justice, underlining the crucial role of community engagement in promoting public safety.

Investigation Underway

Odeyemi is currently held in police custody. A comprehensive investigation into the incident is ongoing, following which the suspect is expected to face legal proceedings. The outcome of this case will send a strong message to potential criminals, reinforcing the importance of law and order in maintaining societal harmony.