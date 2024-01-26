Reseda Mother Charged with the Murder of Her Three Children

In a chilling turn of events, 30-year-old mother, Liliana Carrillo, has been charged with the murder of her three young children in Reseda, Los Angeles. The deceased children, 3-year-old Joanna, 2-year-old Terry, and Sierra, who was just over six months, were found dead on April 10. The details of this case have sent shockwaves through the community, revealing a gruesome narrative of familial violence.

Escalation and Arrest

Following the murders, Carrillo fled the scene, leading to a car accident in Kern County. This accident set the stage for a subsequent carjacking incident as Carrillo attempted to evade capture. She was eventually arrested in Tulare County and initially faced charges related to carjacking, attempted carjacking, and vehicle theft. Carrillo pleaded not guilty to these charges and is currently held on a bail exceeding $2 million, reflecting the severity of the allegations levelled against her.

Revelation of Murder Method

The initial assumption regarding the children's deaths was that they'd been stabbed. However, Carrillo, in a shocking admission, claimed that she had drowned her children. Los Angeles County prosecutors, however, have charged her with using a knife in the murder of her youngest child, Sierra. The prosecutors have not made similar allegations regarding the deaths of Joanna and Terry. The detectives from the LAPD's Abused Child Section have refrained from commenting on the case, keeping the public in the dark about the ongoing investigation.

Legal Representation and Civil Case

Whether Carrillo has legal representation in Los Angeles County remains uncertain. The public defender's office in Kern County, assigned to her carjacking case, has yet to respond to inquiries. Meanwhile, the children's father, Denton, has launched a civil case against the city and Los Angeles County. His allegations of LAPD officers' negligence and their failure to heed Carrillo's declining mental health status and share the information with county social workers add another dimension to this tragic case.