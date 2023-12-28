en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Rescue Efforts Intensify for Kidnapped Construction Company Manager in Bihar

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:24 am EST
Rescue Efforts Intensify for Kidnapped Construction Company Manager in Bihar

In an unprecedented collaboration, central security agencies together with the Special Task Force (STF) of the Bihar Police have intensified their efforts to locate and rescue Shahbaz Khan, the manager of a bridge construction company based in Gaya, Bihar. Khan was forcibly taken by Maoists on December 24, a crime that has sent shockwaves through the region.

The Urgency of the Search

Senior Superintendent of Police for Gaya, Ashish Bharti, confirmed the ramping up of intelligence gathering and search operations, with drone cameras and other cutting-edge equipment being deployed to expedite the search. The primary focus of these operations remains the safe return of Khan. The urgency and scale of the search reflect the gravity of the situation and the importance placed on Khan’s safe recovery by local authorities.

The Maoist Threat

The abduction is suspected to have been orchestrated by a Maoist zonal squad, under the command of Vivek Yadav. Yadav, notorious for his coercive tactics against construction firms in the region, is considered a significant threat. The funds extracted through these criminal activities are believed to be used to rejuvenate the Maoist group, a resurgence that poses a serious concern for the region’s stability. Furthermore, Yadav is implicated in several violent incidents involving construction companies, underscoring the danger that his group represents.

Progress in the Investigation

Two other employees, who were also kidnapped alongside Khan, have since been released. However, the Maoists are demanding a substantial ransom of Rs. 30 lakh for Khan’s release. In a breakthrough in the case, the police have apprehended two individuals, Manoj Yadav, a known Maoist-turned-criminal with a track record of extortion, murder, and abduction, and Kuhu Yadav, who was missing from home the night of Khan’s abduction and was out on bail. Both are currently detained and undergoing police interrogation, in a bid to unearth any possible links to Khan’s kidnapping. The progress in the investigation offers a glimmer of hope for Khan’s safe return.

0
Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones

By Mazhar Abbas

From Disturbing Incident to Gastronomical Journey: A Day in News

By Rafia Tasleem

Naperville Babysitter Denied Pretrial Release in Attempted Murder Case

By Bijay Laxmi

Teenager Found Dead in Belize City: A Holiday Tragedy

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Demolition Scheduled for Tragic Moscow Murder House: A Step Towards Co ...
@Crime · 19 mins
Demolition Scheduled for Tragic Moscow Murder House: A Step Towards Co ...
heart comment 0
The Struggle of Reporting to the Police: Families Face Threats and Unresponsive Justice System

By Mazhar Abbas

The Struggle of Reporting to the Police: Families Face Threats and Unresponsive Justice System
Former Miss Bolivia Alondra Mercado Campos Arrested on Arms Trafficking Charges

By Bijay Laxmi

Former Miss Bolivia Alondra Mercado Campos Arrested on Arms Trafficking Charges
Repeat Offender Apprehended for Cable Theft on Lagos Bridge

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Repeat Offender Apprehended for Cable Theft on Lagos Bridge
OPP Warns of Theft Risks Linked to Discarding Gift Boxes, GTA Developer Fined, and CityNews’ Transit 2024 Series Continues

By Sakchi Khandelwal

OPP Warns of Theft Risks Linked to Discarding Gift Boxes, GTA Developer Fined, and CityNews' Transit 2024 Series Continues
Latest Headlines
World News
A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones
37 seconds
A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones
The Year in Media: High-Profile Interviews that Shaped 2023
43 seconds
The Year in Media: High-Profile Interviews that Shaped 2023
Significant Developments in North Korea Set to Shape its Future
1 min
Significant Developments in North Korea Set to Shape its Future
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
6 mins
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
8 mins
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
9 mins
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
10 mins
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
10 mins
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
14 mins
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
7 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
7 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app