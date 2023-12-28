Rescue Efforts Intensify for Kidnapped Construction Company Manager in Bihar

In an unprecedented collaboration, central security agencies together with the Special Task Force (STF) of the Bihar Police have intensified their efforts to locate and rescue Shahbaz Khan, the manager of a bridge construction company based in Gaya, Bihar. Khan was forcibly taken by Maoists on December 24, a crime that has sent shockwaves through the region.

The Urgency of the Search

Senior Superintendent of Police for Gaya, Ashish Bharti, confirmed the ramping up of intelligence gathering and search operations, with drone cameras and other cutting-edge equipment being deployed to expedite the search. The primary focus of these operations remains the safe return of Khan. The urgency and scale of the search reflect the gravity of the situation and the importance placed on Khan’s safe recovery by local authorities.

The Maoist Threat

The abduction is suspected to have been orchestrated by a Maoist zonal squad, under the command of Vivek Yadav. Yadav, notorious for his coercive tactics against construction firms in the region, is considered a significant threat. The funds extracted through these criminal activities are believed to be used to rejuvenate the Maoist group, a resurgence that poses a serious concern for the region’s stability. Furthermore, Yadav is implicated in several violent incidents involving construction companies, underscoring the danger that his group represents.

Progress in the Investigation

Two other employees, who were also kidnapped alongside Khan, have since been released. However, the Maoists are demanding a substantial ransom of Rs. 30 lakh for Khan’s release. In a breakthrough in the case, the police have apprehended two individuals, Manoj Yadav, a known Maoist-turned-criminal with a track record of extortion, murder, and abduction, and Kuhu Yadav, who was missing from home the night of Khan’s abduction and was out on bail. Both are currently detained and undergoing police interrogation, in a bid to unearth any possible links to Khan’s kidnapping. The progress in the investigation offers a glimmer of hope for Khan’s safe return.