Republican Senators Urge DOJ to Investigate Vandalism of Los Angeles National Cemetery

In an unprecedented move, a group of Republican U.S. Senators, led by Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, has called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to initiate an investigation against activists accused of vandalizing the Los Angeles National Cemetery.

Advertisment

The incident, which unfolded earlier this month, resulted in the defacement of a cemetery where nearly 90,000 veterans are interred. The perpetrators spray-painted symbols and phrases supportive of Palestine, including 'FREE GAZA' and 'INTIFADA.'

The Senators' letter to Garland was explicit in its condemnation. The act was described as 'disgusting, anti-American,' and an advocacy for a Foreign Terrorist Organization, referring to Hamas.

The Senators implored the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate and prosecute the vandalism, arguing that the act falls under federal jurisdiction due to laws safeguarding public property that commemorates U.S. armed forces service.