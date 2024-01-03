en English
Crime

Repeat Offender: Stoak Resident Convicted for Thefts While on Bail

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:46 am EST
Repeat Offender: Stoak Resident Convicted for Thefts While on Bail

Stoak resident, Jason Lee Evans, 32, known for his previous offense of stealing cameras from Chester Zoo, has been convicted once again for committing thefts while on bail. Evans, caught on CCTV, stole a total of £107.80 worth of perishable goods including lamb, butter, and cheese from Tesco and Iceland on October 31. Despite the recovery of the stolen items, both stores have requested compensation as the goods were not resellable due to their perishable nature.

Recurring Offences

Evans, with a past tainted by 15 convictions involving 24 offenses, had already pleaded guilty to the zoo theft and the cultivation of cannabis plants. For these offenses, he had received a community order. Yet, he committed the new thefts while awaiting sentencing for these crimes.

Legal Consequences

Captured by the watchful eye of the CCTV, Evans admitted to the new thefts. The Chester Magistrates Court imposed a fine on him. The court’s order included an £80 fine, a total of £107.80 as compensation to Tesco and Iceland, £120 in court costs, and a £32 victim surcharge. Currently, Evans is working with probation as part of his community order.

Behind the Crimes

Evans’ defense pointed towards his mental health issues as a contributing factor to his criminal behavior. They revealed that Evans was combating depression and anxiety, which led him to be off work. This case sheds light on the intricate interplay between mental health and criminal behavior, signaling the need for comprehensive solutions that address the root causes of crime.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

