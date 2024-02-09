Repeat Offender Michael Davis Arrested for Attempted Burglary in Atlantic County

In the quiet hours of Thursday, February 8, the tranquility of Oyster Bay Condominium Complex near West California Avenue, Absecon, Atlantic County, was disrupted. Michael Davis, a 39-year-old local man, known to law enforcement for his previous nude crime spree in July 2022, allegedly attempted to break into a vehicle wearing a ski mask.

This was not his only target; reports suggested he also tried to force his way into a home within the complex.

A Brief Chase and an Arrest

Upon receiving the distress call around 1 a.m., the Absecon Police Department swiftly responded. Davis, upon noticing the approaching officers, attempted to evade capture. However, following a brief chase, he was apprehended by the police.

This recent incident paints a stark contrast to Davis's previous encounter with law enforcement. On July 2, 2022, Davis was reported to be nude when he forced a teenager to drive him to another location, assaulted the teen, stole the cell phone, broke into two apartments, and sexually assaulted another victim before being arrested while attempting to flee from the police.

A History of Offenses

Davis's rap sheet is extensive. From the 2022 incident, he faced 16 charges including burglary, aggravated criminal sexual conduct, and lewdness. Now, he finds himself in the Atlantic County Justice Facility, facing multiple pending charges from his previous arrest, in addition to the new ones of criminal attempted burglary, obstruction, and drug-related offenses.

Urging the Public for Information

The Absecon Police Department is urging anyone with information about Davis to come forward. They can contact the department directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers. As the community grapples with the aftermath of these incidents, the hope is that the collective effort will contribute to the pursuit of justice and the restoration of peace.

The story of Michael Davis serves as a stark reminder of the complex and often unpredictable nature of human behavior. It is a narrative that weaves together threads of crime, struggle, and the relentless pursuit of justice. As the investigation continues, the community waits with bated breath for the resolution of this tangled tale.