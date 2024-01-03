Repeat Offender: Green Bay Man Arrested for Fourth OWI Offense

In an event that speaks volumes about the ongoing problem of drunk driving, Thomas Bins, a 70-year-old man from Green Bay, was arrested on Monday for his fourth OWI (Operating While under the Influence) offense. The arrest was made after an intense pursuit involving Wisconsin State Patrol troopers and Green Bay Police officers, when Bins failed to comply with a traffic stop.

The Pursuit and Arrest

On the day of the incident, the Oconto County Dispatch received a call alerting them about a red pickup truck driving erratically on Interstate 41, nearly causing accidents with other vehicles. Responding to the alert, Wisconsin State Patrol troopers and Green Bay Police officers initiated pursuit of the vehicle. The chase ended when the officers successfully boxed in Bins’ vehicle, compelling it to halt near the line separating Brown County and Oconto County.

Upon making contact with Bins, the trooper observed clear signs of impairment. Following a series of sobriety tests, which Bins failed, he was taken into custody. The man, who now faces his fourth OWI charge, provides a glaring example of the persistent issue of repeated drunk driving offenses.

Legal Consequences

Bins made his initial court appearance on Tuesday. In addition to the felony charge for his 4th OWI offense, he also faces a misdemeanor for resisting and failing to stop for the police. Court records reveal that Bins was released on a $1,500 cash bond and is now under SCRAM monitoring, a system that measures alcohol consumption and ensures compliance with court-ordered sobriety.

In the state of Wisconsin, where the arrest was made, a fourth OWI offense within 15 years is considered a felony. The state’s stringent OWI laws aim at deterring drunk driving and ensuring safer roads for its residents.

This incident serves as a stern reminder of the dangers of drunk driving, and the legal and personal ramifications that come with it.